CCPO asked to take action against IO for keeping suspect in custody

LAHORE: A city magistrate has asked the CCPO Lahore to take action against Investigating Officer (IO) Rai Dost Muhammad of Sanda Police Station for keeping an accused Bushra Bibi in his custody for two days illegally.

The court sent the accused on judicial remand and directed to produce her again before the court on October 6.

Earlier, the counsel of Bushra Bibi contended before the court that the IO had arrested his client after cancellation of her bail from the Lahore High Court on September 21 and he was bound under the law to get her further custody from the court. But instead he kept the accused in his illegal custody and produced before the court after two days on September 23 and requested for her 14 days physical remand.

The court observed that the IO failed to explain his position. The court further observed that under the law remand of a woman could be given in dacoity and murders cases only and rejected the plea for 14 days remand.

