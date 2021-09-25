ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Mushtaq Ghumman 25 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-30.

The Authority considered the revised IGCEP and has observed that according to the revised IGCEP, the GDP of Pakistan is expected to grow at a rate of 5.134% annually over the period 2021-30. Due to the said, the peak demand in the year 2030 will be 37,129 MW against 23,792 MW in 2021. Further, the total energy consumption in 2030 is expected to reach 207,418 GWh, against 130,652 GWh in 2021. The current installed capacity of the system is 34,776 MW which will become 61,112 MW in the year 2030. This will include the existing capacity of the system (34,776 MW), addition of the already committed projects of 22,415 MW and candidate projects of 10,062 MW. Further to the said, existing projects of 6,447 MW will be retired on completion of the term of their agreements during the period of the revised IGCEP.

Authority has observed that the revised IGCEP has considered a total of seventy-three (73) committed projects of various technologies including Hydel, Local Coal, Imported Coal, Nuclear and ARE including Wind, Solar, and Bagasse. Further, to the said, the committed projects also include a 1000 MW Cross Border import (CASA Project). The Authority has reviewed the list of the committed projects and has observed that the same includes projects in the Private Sector having LOS, the projects in Public Sector have their PC-I approved and the financing secured which is in compliance with the provisions of the decision of the CCI.

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

the Authority has observed that the revised IGCEP has considered a total of 148 projects of various technologies along with different blocks of wind and solar for the optimization of the candidate projects during the period 2024-2030. In this regard, the revised IGCEP has optimized a total of 10,062 MW of Solar and Wind Projects as candidate projects on the criteria of least cost option. In this regard, the Authority feels extremely satisfied that in future over 60% of the installed capacity of Pakistan will be consisting of ARE technologies of Hydel, Wind, Solar and Bagasse. Further, there is emphasis to develop and utilize local coal which will result in increasing its contribution to around 6% by 2030. The dependence on imported coal is likely to reduce from current 11% to around 8% in the year 2030. Similarly, the use of plants running on Furnace Oil/RFO will decrease from the current usage of 19% to only 2% in the year 2030. In view of the said, it is clear that the revised IGCEP is not only based on environment friendly ARE technologies but has also envisaged to utilize other locally available resources, resulting in energy security of Pakistan.

The Authority has observed that existing power plants with expensive or imported fuel will have lower despatch especially with the induction of low cost wind and solar projects during the period 2024-30. The Authority has also observed that some of the existing power plants.

using indigenous low BTU gas, will have relatively low despatch due to the induction of the low cost wind and solar power plants. In this regard, OGDCL which is operator of the UCH gas field located in the district of Dera Murad Jamali in the province of Balochistan, has highlighted that this reduction in the plant factor will not be suitable as the aquifer there may overtake the available gas. In this regard, the Authority considers that the indigenous low BTU gas should be utilized in an optimum manner for which necessary coordination between different agencies should be ensured to capitalize on this cheaper natural resource of national importance which has the best utilization in producing cheaper electricity.

he Authority has observed that there is drastic reduction in the plant factor of the newly set up RLNG power plants which are one of the most efficient in their technology and have also been earmarked for privatization. The despatch of these power plants needs to be reviewed so that our highest efficiency plants are utilized to capitalize on fuel savings for reducing the cost of electricity. Same arguments may be considered for the newly commissioned 747 MW Block of TPS Guddu and 525 MW of Nandipur which are also being considered for privatization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra OGDCL energy consumption solar projects IGCEP CASA Project Wind Projects

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatisation: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories