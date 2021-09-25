Traders’ protest: FBR directs field formations to approach LEAs, police

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed its field formations to approach law enforcement agencies and the local police for taking necessary security measures to deal with the traders’ protest across the country.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the chief commissioners-IR/chief collectors Customs and all director generals of the FBR, here on Friday.

Tax experts, while talking to Business Recorder were of the view that the FBR’s instructions clearly reflect that the tax machinery will deal with the traders’ community with an iron hand, instead of holding meetings or sitting across the table on the enforcement measures introduced through the Presidential Ordinance.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the board plays a critical role in the national economy by collection of revenues on a daily basis, hence, making it mandatory to ensure running of official business in an uninterrupted manner.

It has been reported through reliable sources including social and print media that traders across the length and breadth of the country are planning to stage sit-ins and encircle FBR (HOs) and all its field formations that may paralyse the routine official activities and create a law and order situation.

“In order to ensure smooth and seamless running of official business and enforce stringent security measures, you are advised to establish liaison with the local enforcement agencies/local police for taking appropriate security measures,” the FBR added.

