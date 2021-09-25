ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
President highlights criticality of established 'institutions'

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that only those nations make progress where institutions are established in true sense. Addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Management Course here on Friday, the President maintained that Pakistan was changing and it was not easy to eliminate at once the corruption and other menaces which had harmed the country like a termite in the past.

Talking about traditions of bureaucracy, the President said, "Principle is always the same but techniques vary with the passage of time." In any society morality, honesty, good leaderships and intelligence were the key elements linked with a change, he added.

The President maintained that for the solution of any problem one must look at failures or mistakes occurred in the past and never ignore the stakeholders while finding their solutions. He said the bureaucracy had a big role in decision making process and parliamentarians should also benefit from research. He said the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) are beacon of light for human beings and urged to seek guidance from His life to overcome egoistic attitudes.

The President said it was highly important to overcome "egoistic attitudes" and it was imperative to extend maximum public facilitation at administrative level. Strengthening of the institutions was very important to achieve desired goals, he maintained.

Dr Alvi said that true education should be beneficial of all humans without any discrimination. Only a true education conveys us that there is still a lot of knowledge to secure, he said. He said that this is the age of easy access to information through use of the latest technology.

The president also distributed certificates among the participants who completed their courses.

National School of Public Policy (NSPP's) Rector Ijaz Munir presented the welcome address.

Later Alvi visited the residence of Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan in Lahore and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of his father-in-law Justice Muhammad Sabir (r). He prayed that may Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

