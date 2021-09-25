President highlights criticality of established 'institutions'

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that only those nations make progress where institutions are established in true sense. Addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Management Course here on Friday, the President maintained that Pakistan was changing and it was not easy to eliminate at once the corruption and other menaces which had harmed the country like a termite in the past.

Talking about traditions of bureaucracy, the President said, "Principle is always the same but techniques vary with the passage of time." In any society morality, honesty, good leaderships and intelligence were the key elements linked with a change, he added.

The President maintained that for the solution of any problem one must look at failures or mistakes occurred in the past and never ignore the stakeholders while finding their solutions. He said the bureaucracy had a big role in decision making process and parliamentarians should also benefit from research. He said the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) are beacon of light for human beings and urged to seek guidance from His life to overcome egoistic attitudes.

The President said it was highly important to overcome "egoistic attitudes" and it was imperative to extend maximum public facilitation at administrative level. Strengthening of the institutions was very important to achieve desired goals, he maintained.

Dr Alvi said that true education should be beneficial of all humans without any discrimination. Only a true education conveys us that there is still a lot of knowledge to secure, he said. He said that this is the age of easy access to information through use of the latest technology.

The president also distributed certificates among the participants who completed their courses.

National School of Public Policy (NSPP's) Rector Ijaz Munir presented the welcome address.

Later Alvi visited the residence of Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan in Lahore and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of his father-in-law Justice Muhammad Sabir (r). He prayed that may Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

