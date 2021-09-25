PM striving to make country's economy strong: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to make the country economically strong and provide relief to the masses.

"Pakistan is currently facing a number of challenges and these problems can be overcome through unified efforts," he said while inaugurating three more filtration plants completed by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, here at Judicial Colony and the central office of TEVTA.

The governor maintained that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was fulfilling its promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. He said that by December this year, 1500 water filtration plants of PAPA would be completed in Punjab through which clean drinking water would be provided to about 8 million people. He said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is pursuing a policy of eradicating political interference in all institutions all resources are being utilized to make the country strong and prosperous.

