Nawaz's fake Covid-19 entry: MS, SMO suspended

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Taking action over the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's fake entry in the NCOC vaccination record, the Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has suspended Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) and Senior Medical Officer (SMO) for showing negligence and inefficiency in the performance of their duties.

Both the MS Dr Ahmad Nadeem and SMO Dr Muneer Ahmad were asked to immediately report to the Health Department. Mian Munshi Hospital Additional Principal Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Ijaz Butt has been transferred to the Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital and also assigned the additional charge of the hospital medical superintendent.

It may be noted that according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) record former PM and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif who was sitting in London had got a jab of Covid-19 vaccine from a Kot Khawaja Saaed hospital on September 22. The jab was administered on the Identity Card of Nawaz Sharif at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. As per record, Nawaz was administered the Chinese vaccine, SinoVac.

On the other hand, the specialized health department also took stern notice of the wrong entries of the coronavirus vaccine receivers. It suspended operators Abul Hassan and Adil Rafiq.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged a case against two employees of Lahore's Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for making fake entry of Nawaz Sharif's Covid-19 vaccination.

The FIA nominated guard Abdul Hassan and ward attendant Adil Rafique in the FIR stating that they used tab name/login of vaccinator Naveed Altaf to make bogus entry of the former premier using his national identity card on Sept 22. The agency registered a case late on Thursday after an inquiry into the incident on the recommendations of the Punjab government.

