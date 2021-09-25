CM explains his approach to governance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that PTI is fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and serving the people devotedly. Talking to provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, MPAs Abdul Haye Dasti and Kh Dawood Sulemani, the CM stated that his doors are open to all, adding: "Politics of revenge is not a policy of the government and no injustice will ever be done with anybody, we all belong to Tehrik-i-Insaf and fully believe in the dispensation of justice."

The CM regretted that the opposition tried to score points and pointed out that its three-year record is contrary to the national interest. In fact, the opposition parties have wreaked havoc with the national interest on every occasion, he added. Talking to Samiullah Chaudhry MPA, the CM said, "I do not believe in the one-man show and take everybody along."

