KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 24, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 418,039,121 280,157,185 13,006,952,091 8,434,603,493 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,680,916,491 (1,652,592,325) 28,324,165 Local Individuals 16,107,650,421 (16,759,939,843) (652,289,421) Local Corporates 9,354,252,263 (8,730,287,007) 623,965,256 ===============================================================================

