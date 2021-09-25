Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
25 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 24, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
418,039,121 280,157,185 13,006,952,091 8,434,603,493
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,680,916,491 (1,652,592,325) 28,324,165
Local Individuals 16,107,650,421 (16,759,939,843) (652,289,421)
Local Corporates 9,354,252,263 (8,730,287,007) 623,965,256
===============================================================================
