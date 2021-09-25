KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 24, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,708.77 High: 4,765.25 Low: 4,681.11 Net Change: (-) 46.02 Volume ('000): 343,695 Value ('000): 9,779,686 Makt Cap 1,074,383,581,111 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,905.67 NET CH. (-) 91.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,431.04 NET CH. (-) 62.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,479.12 NET CH. (-) 0.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,700.19 NET CH. (+) 9.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,741.16 NET CH. (-) 59.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021