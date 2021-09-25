Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
25 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 24, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,708.77
High: 4,765.25
Low: 4,681.11
Net Change: (-) 46.02
Volume ('000): 343,695
Value ('000): 9,779,686
Makt Cap 1,074,383,581,111
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,905.67
NET CH. (-) 91.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,431.04
NET CH. (-) 62.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,479.12
NET CH. (-) 0.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,700.19
NET CH. (+) 9.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,741.16
NET CH. (-) 59.90
------------------------------------
As on: 24-September-2021
====================================
