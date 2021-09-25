ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Sitara Peroxide Limited               25-09-2021    12:00
Buxly Paints Limited                  25-09-2021    10:00
Ecopack Limited                       25-09-2021    10:00
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd    25-09-2021    15:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd     25-09-2021    17:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd               25-09-2021    11:30
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd              25-09-2021    12:45
Popular Islamic Modaraba              27-09-2021    11:00
First National Equities Ltd           27-09-2021    16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd                27-09-2021    10:30
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited               27-09-2021    11:00
Modaraba Al-Mali                      27-09-2021    15:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd     27-09-2021    17:00
Shezan International Ltd              27-09-2021    11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd                   27-09-2021    11:00
Drekkar Kingsway Limited              27-09-2021    11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021    10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited              27-09-2021    11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd             27-09-2021    12:00
Image Pakistan Limited                28-09-2021    14:30
Nishat Chunian Limited                28-09-2021    11:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd          28-09-2021    12:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd               28-09-2021    13:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd             28-09-2021    12:00
786 Investments Limited-Open end      28-09-2021    11:00
786 Investments Limited               28-09-2021    11:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd                    28-09-2021    11:30
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd     28-09-2021    10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba                28-09-2021    16:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd      28-09-2021    11:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd              28-09-2021    12:00
Altern Energy Limited                 28-09-2021    14:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                  28-09-2021    11:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd               28-09-2021    10:00
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd            28-09-2021    15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd              28-09-2021    11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd              28-09-2021    10:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited                28-09-2021    11:30
BIPL Securities Limited               28-09-2021    11:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited             28-09-2021    13:15
F irst National Bank Modaraba         29-09-2021    16:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd               29-09-2021    11:00
Power Cement Limited                  29-09-2021    15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd              29-09-2021    11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd                  29-09-2021    11:00
Arif Habib Limited                    29-09-2021    17:00
Pakistan Servicess Ltd                29-09-2021    12:30
IBL Healthcare Limited                29-09-2021    12:00
Pak Datacom Limited                   29-09-2021    11:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd               29-09-2021    12:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd            29-09-2021    12:30
Karam Ceramics Ltd                    29-09-2021    16:00
Fecto Cement Limited                  29-09-2021    11:30
First UDL Modaraba                    29-09-2021    12:00
AKD Investment
Management Ltd-Open end               29-09-2021    16:00
First Capital
Investments Ltd-Open end              29-09-2021    12:00
Shahtaj Textile Mills Ltd             29-09-2021    12:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              30-09-2021    09:00
Crescent Fibres Ltd                   30-09-2021    10:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd                 30-09-2021    14:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd          30-09-2021    14:30
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd               30-09-2021    11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd              30-09-2021    15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd       30-09-2021    11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd        30-09-2021    15:30
Arshad Energy Ltd                     30-09-2021    11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                  30-09-2021    12:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba              30-09-2021    16:00
F irst Habib Modaraba                 30-09-2021    11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd                 30-09-2021    11:00
Indus Dyeing
& Manufacturing Co. Ltd               30-09-2021    11:30
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd             30-09-2021    12:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd                30-09-2021    12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd               30-09-2021    11:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd        30-09-2021    12:00
Diamond Industries Ltd                30-09-2021    14:00
Zephyr Textile Mills Limited          30-09-2021    12:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd              01-10-2021    14:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd        01-10-2021    11:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd        02-10-2021    14:30
Sui Northern Gas P ipelines Ltd       02-10-2021    14:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                   04-10-2021    11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 04-10-2021    11:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd             04-10-2021    11:00
Hafiz Limited                         06-10-2021    11:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

