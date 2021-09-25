Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
25 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sitara Peroxide Limited 25-09-2021 12:00
Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
Ecopack Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 25-09-2021 15:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-09-2021 17:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 25-09-2021 11:30
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 25-09-2021 12:45
Popular Islamic Modaraba 27-09-2021 11:00
First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2021 16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:30
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Modaraba Al-Mali 27-09-2021 15:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 27-09-2021 17:00
Shezan International Ltd 27-09-2021 11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd 27-09-2021 11:00
Drekkar Kingsway Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 12:00
Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 14:30
Nishat Chunian Limited 28-09-2021 11:30
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 13:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00
786 Investments Limited-Open end 28-09-2021 11:00
786 Investments Limited 28-09-2021 11:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-09-2021 11:30
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 28-09-2021 16:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00
Altern Energy Limited 28-09-2021 14:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 10:00
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 11:30
BIPL Securities Limited 28-09-2021 11:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 13:15
F irst National Bank Modaraba 29-09-2021 16:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:00
Power Cement Limited 29-09-2021 15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:00
Arif Habib Limited 29-09-2021 17:00
Pakistan Servicess Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30
IBL Healthcare Limited 29-09-2021 12:00
Pak Datacom Limited 29-09-2021 11:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30
Karam Ceramics Ltd 29-09-2021 16:00
Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30
First UDL Modaraba 29-09-2021 12:00
AKD Investment
Management Ltd-Open end 29-09-2021 16:00
First Capital
Investments Ltd-Open end 29-09-2021 12:00
Shahtaj Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00
Crescent Fibres Ltd 30-09-2021 10:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 14:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30-09-2021 14:30
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 15:30
Arshad Energy Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 30-09-2021 12:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 30-09-2021 16:00
F irst Habib Modaraba 30-09-2021 11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Indus Dyeing
& Manufacturing Co. Ltd 30-09-2021 11:30
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 14:00
Zephyr Textile Mills Limited 30-09-2021 12:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 14:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-10-2021 14:30
Sui Northern Gas P ipelines Ltd 02-10-2021 14:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
