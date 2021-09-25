Markets
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
25 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF SEP & OCT 2021
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
24-Sep-21 Friday 28-Sep-21 Tuesday
27-Sep-21 Monday 29-Sep-21 Wednesday
28-Sep-21 Tuesday 30-Sep-21 Thursday
29-Sep-21 Wednesday 01-Oct-21 Friday
30-Sep-21 Thursday 04-Oct-21 Monday
NOTES:
If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
