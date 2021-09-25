ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd      11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                   18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B    16-09-2021     25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                 14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                            28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)         17-09-2021     28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                  22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)          20-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)         20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)          20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                            28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B     13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd         21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)          17-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                         23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)          21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)         21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Ghani Automobile
Industries Ltd.*                 23-09-2021   29-09-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd           25-09-2021   29-09-2021   20%(ii)         23-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd              21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)          17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd     21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)          17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                     23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                            30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd              23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)          21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)          21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B     22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd       24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)         22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd          24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)         22-09-2021     30-09-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-09-2021   30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.   24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)          22-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd.                    29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#      25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                  02-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#              27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                  04-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                            04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd        25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)          23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                            05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#    02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                  08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#              04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                  11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    04-10-2021   11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd               05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)          01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                         06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)         04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                   07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                            13-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)        28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                   30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)        28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba        30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)        28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba               30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                            14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd               08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B    06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                            14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                    08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B      06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                   08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                            15-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)         06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)       06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                            16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd          09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)          07-10-2021     16-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                            18-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)          08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)          08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)          08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)         11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                            20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd              12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**         08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                  14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)          12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd     15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)          14-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd             15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)          13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd      15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                            21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B            13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B             13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B     13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)          13-10-2021     22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                     15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                            22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)         14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd.               16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Macter International Ltd         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)          14-10-2021     23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                 17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                            23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)          14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                      18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd               18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)          14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd          18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                            25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)          15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Ismail Industries Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)         15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                  19-10-2021   25-10-2021   97.19916%R      15-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd   15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)         13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)          14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%B            15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%             15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B     18-10-2021     26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                            26-10-2021
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)          18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd           13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)          11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B            15-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd.             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)          18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%             19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)         19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B       19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B    19-10-2021     27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B            19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150%            19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba           21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd             22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)          20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B             19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd.          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B            19-10-2021     28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)      20-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021                                  28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                            28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                            29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd              24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B    21-10-2021     30-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

