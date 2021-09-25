Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
25 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (September 24, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07188 0.07425 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07313 0.07413 0.10838 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08600 0.08738 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10888 0.10013 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.13225 0.12200 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.15500 0.14950 0.27350 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.22900 0.22425 0.37213 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
