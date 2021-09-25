WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== September 24, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Sep-21 22-Sep-21 21-Sep-21 20-Sep-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109009 0.108911 - - Euro 0.825578 0.826287 0.826805 0.82544 Japanese yen 0.00645 0.00643 - - U.K. pound 0.964197 0.960984 0.964019 0.965246 U.S. dollar 0.704719 0.704482 0.704383 0.704842 Algerian dinar 0.005159 0.005157 0.005157 0.0051485 Australian dollar 0.510498 0.510749 0.511946 0.510376 Botswana pula 0.0630019 0.063051 0.063183 0.0629424 Brazilian real 0.133255 0.133483 0.132807 0.132176 Brunei dollar 0.521396 0.520797 0.52134 0.521449 Canadian dollar 0.556958 0.552275 0.550256 0.549456 Chilean peso 0.0008977 0.000897 0.000894 0.000903 Colombian peso 0.0001838 0.000183 0.000183 0.0001841 Czech koruna 0.0325641 0.032558 0.032546 0.0324618 Danish krone 0.111021 0.111119 0.111189 0.111007 Indian rupee 0.0095586 0.009545 0.009572 0.0095707 Israeli New Shekel 0.220018 0.219602 - 0.219372 Korean won 0.0005984 - - - Kuwaiti dinar 2.34126 2.34047 2.34014 2.34167 Malaysian ringgit 0.168331 0.168194 0.168131 0.16826 Mauritian rupee 0.0164855 0.016491 0.016489 0.0164951 Mexican peso 0.0351867 0.035166 0.034968 0.034939 New Zealand dollar 0.493162 0.494758 0.494618 0.495504 Norwegian krone 0.0818537 0.081594 0.081196 0.0805856 Omani rial 1.83314 - - - Peruvian sol 0.171506 0.17149 0.171383 0.171244 Philippine peso 0.0140433 0.014052 0.014045 0.0141045 Polish zloty 0.179519 0.178531 0.179064 0.179431 Qatari riyal 0.193604 0.193539 0.193512 0.193638 Russian ruble 0.0096903 0.009666 0.009622 0.0096117 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187862 0.187835 0.187958 - Singapore dollar 0.521396 0.520797 0.52134 0.521449 South African rand 0.0482365 0.047651 0.047558 0.0475912 Swedish krona 0.0813087 0.081276 0.081201 0.0808713 Swiss franc 0.762229 0.764039 0.761783 0.757447 Thai baht 0.0210376 0.021066 0.021072 0.0211265 Trinidadian dollar 0.104007 0.104053 0.104089 0.104134 U.A.E. dirham 0.191891 0.191826 0.191799 0.191924 Uruguayan peso 0.0165443 0.016527 0.016481 0.0164525 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

