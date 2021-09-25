ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
September 24, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Sep-21      22-Sep-21      21-Sep-21      20-Sep-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.109009       0.108911              -              -
Euro                             0.825578       0.826287       0.826805        0.82544
Japanese yen                      0.00645        0.00643              -              -
U.K. pound                       0.964197       0.960984       0.964019       0.965246
U.S. dollar                      0.704719       0.704482       0.704383       0.704842
Algerian dinar                   0.005159       0.005157       0.005157      0.0051485
Australian dollar                0.510498       0.510749       0.511946       0.510376
Botswana pula                   0.0630019       0.063051       0.063183      0.0629424
Brazilian real                   0.133255       0.133483       0.132807       0.132176
Brunei dollar                    0.521396       0.520797        0.52134       0.521449
Canadian dollar                  0.556958       0.552275       0.550256       0.549456
Chilean peso                    0.0008977       0.000897       0.000894       0.000903
Colombian peso                  0.0001838       0.000183       0.000183      0.0001841
Czech koruna                    0.0325641       0.032558       0.032546      0.0324618
Danish krone                     0.111021       0.111119       0.111189       0.111007
Indian rupee                    0.0095586       0.009545       0.009572      0.0095707
Israeli New Shekel               0.220018       0.219602              -       0.219372
Korean won                      0.0005984              -              -              -
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.34126        2.34047        2.34014        2.34167
Malaysian ringgit                0.168331       0.168194       0.168131        0.16826
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164855       0.016491       0.016489      0.0164951
Mexican peso                    0.0351867       0.035166       0.034968       0.034939
New Zealand dollar               0.493162       0.494758       0.494618       0.495504
Norwegian krone                 0.0818537       0.081594       0.081196      0.0805856
Omani rial                        1.83314              -              -              -
Peruvian sol                     0.171506        0.17149       0.171383       0.171244
Philippine peso                 0.0140433       0.014052       0.014045      0.0141045
Polish zloty                     0.179519       0.178531       0.179064       0.179431
Qatari riyal                     0.193604       0.193539       0.193512       0.193638
Russian ruble                   0.0096903       0.009666       0.009622      0.0096117
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.187862       0.187835       0.187958              -
Singapore dollar                 0.521396       0.520797        0.52134       0.521449
South African rand              0.0482365       0.047651       0.047558      0.0475912
Swedish krona                   0.0813087       0.081276       0.081201      0.0808713
Swiss franc                      0.762229       0.764039       0.761783       0.757447
Thai baht                       0.0210376       0.021066       0.021072      0.0211265
Trinidadian dollar               0.104007       0.104053       0.104089       0.104134
U.A.E. dirham                    0.191891       0.191826       0.191799       0.191924
Uruguayan peso                  0.0165443       0.016527       0.016481      0.0164525
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

