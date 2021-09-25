ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (September 24, 2021).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          170.50    170.90   DKK                 26.59    26.69
SAUDIA RIYAL         45.30     45.60   NOK                 19.58    19.68
UAE DIRHAM           46.50     47.00   SEK                 19.48    19.58
EURO                199.30    200.30   AUD $              123.30   124.40
UK POUND            233.00    235.00   CAD $              134.40   136.00
JAPANI YEN         1.52533   1.54533   INDIAN RUPEE         2.20     2.40
CHF                 183.21    184.21   CHINESE YUAN        25.50    26.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.70     2.00
=========================================================================

