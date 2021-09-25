KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (September 24, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 170.50 170.90 DKK 26.59 26.69 SAUDIA RIYAL 45.30 45.60 NOK 19.58 19.68 UAE DIRHAM 46.50 47.00 SEK 19.48 19.58 EURO 199.30 200.30 AUD $ 123.30 124.40 UK POUND 233.00 235.00 CAD $ 134.40 136.00 JAPANI YEN 1.52533 1.54533 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40 CHF 183.21 184.21 CHINESE YUAN 25.50 26.50 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

