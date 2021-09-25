KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (September 24, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 168.74 168.61 168.40 168.06 167.72 166.80 166.35 EUR 198.18 198.08 197.96 197.67 197.47 196.52 196.09 GBP 231.61 231.43 231.15 230.68 230.29 229.02 228.36 ===========================================================================

