Currency notes: exchange rates
25 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (September 24, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 171.09 167.21
GBP 234.87 229.50
EUR 200.89 196.67
JPY 1.5497 1.5145
SAR 45.67 44.53
AED 46.59 45.82
=================================
