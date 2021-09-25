Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (September 24, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 171.09 167.21 GBP 234.87 229.50 EUR 200.89 196.67 JPY 1.5497 1.5145 SAR 45.67 44.53 AED 46.59 45.82 =================================

