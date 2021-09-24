ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Govt against 'fake news and propaganda': PM Imran

  • Says media in Pakistan enjoys 'unprecedented freedom under PTI' while addressing launch ceremony of the Digital Media Development Programme in Islamabad
BR Web Desk | APP Updated 24 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the media in Pakistan enjoys "unprecedented freedom under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)", adding that the government only had a problem with fake news and propaganda.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Digital Media Development Programme in Islamabad, the premier said 70 percent of the news content published during the PTI government's tenure so far has been "against us".

In a tweet, the Digital Media Wing (DMW) Pakistan described the Digital Media Development Programme as a flagship initiative in line with Khan's vision.

According to the DMW, the initiative will focus on the development and growth of the digital media ecosystem of Pakistan.

“I challenge -- no government in history allowed media to act so freely. I guarantee, almost 70% of total TV programs during the last three years were against the government. I guarantee, 70% news items with angling were against us,” Khan said.

"There has never been the kind of slander against ministers and the prime minister even in the biggest democracies as has been done here. When our Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister was elected, three major newspapers claimed he (AJK PM) was nominated because of magic.

"What can be bigger slander than this?" he asked.

I challenge -- no government in the history allowed media to act so freely. I guarantee, almost 70% of total TV programs during the last three years were against the government. I guarantee, 70% news items with angling were against us: PM Imran Khan

Talking about unwarranted criticism of the newly-elected AJK PM, he said three major newspapers of Pakistan, in their headlines, had alleged that the nomination of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s prime minister was "made on the basis of some sort of astrological table."

Fawad for regulation of digital media to check fake news, sectarian content, hate material

“Just imagine what could be a slander bigger than that? I would have gotten damages in millions had this happened in England, which I would have given to my charity,” he remarked.

Khan told the audience that his government was not using state media to its advantage, like the previous rulers, who "would use it to divert attention from their corruption".

The prime minister said free media or free judiciary should not be a matter of concern for the government, if it was not involved in corruption or violation of rules.

It was the dictators or the corrupt governments that controlled media and judiciary for their protection, he added.

He asked the participants to promote the vision of transforming Pakistan into an ideal Islamic state.

Pakistan's first media technology university being set up, says Fawad

Citing the example of the universal health coverage program being offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the premier said that there is a concern for humanity in an Islamic state.

"Even developed countries do not have universal health coverage. We have started on the journey to making Pakistan a welfare state in which we want to lift the poor," he said.

Khan said that a country that did not have a rule of law could not succeed.

"No cousin or friend of Imran Khan is [appointed] on a high post. There is merit in Pakistan and you will see its effect slowly," he said.

"We will not become a great nation until we have these three things: self-respect, concern for humanity, and rule of law," he emphasised.

