ANL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
ASL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
FFBL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.87%)
GGL 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
JSCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
KAPCO 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.4%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.99%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-4.87%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.55%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
UNITY 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
WTL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.7%)
BR100 4,731 Decreased By ▼ -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,684 Decreased By ▼ -118.05 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,167 Decreased By ▼ -130.07 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By ▼ -46.17 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
FTSE 100 slips as slowdown worries, inflation fears persist

  • AstraZeneca jumped 2.7% to top the FTSE 100 after trials of its prostate cancer drug Lynparza showed positive results
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

London's FTSE 100 followed Asian stocks lower on Friday as concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth outweighed a jump in AstraZeneca shares after a positive trial update.

AstraZeneca jumped 2.7% to top the FTSE 100 after trials of its prostate cancer drug Lynparza showed positive results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.4%. Retailers, industrial miners and life insurers were the top losers.

The index has gained nearly 1.3% so far this week, heading for its best week in a month, with the energy sector leading the rally followed by travel , which gained on support from easing global restrictions.

FTSE 100 gains as banks, commodity-linked stocks jump

However, growing worries over energy bills, food costs and tax hikes prompted a hefty drop in British consumer confidence this month as people became more downbeat about the economic outlook.

"With the falling consumer confidence, there is a potential likelihood of a major drop in consumer spending that was anticipated to start with the upcoming holiday period," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine.

"As most of the businesses are eagerly looking forward to reviving their commercial operations, they will have to struggle again with the reduced footfalls and subsequently low spending."

UK's benchmark bond yields jumped to their highest since May 2019, signalling rising inflation pressures.

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 9.3% so far this year on higher energy prices and accommodative central bank policies.

However, it has significantly underperformed a 17% rise in its European peers as worries over slowing economic growth coupled with higher inflation pressures weighed on investor sentiment.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.6%, with travel stocks leading the decline.

British outsourcer Mitie Group rose 2.1% after it raised its fiscal 2022 profit forecast.

Land Securities fell 0.4% after saying it sold two retail parks for 54.3 million pounds ($74.51 million) as part of a plan to exit its non-core businesses.

