Spot gold may test resistance at $1,756

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,756 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,763.

The metal has been falling within a channel which suggests a target of $1,756.

It may end its bounce around this level and resume the downtrend, which is riding on a wave (3) towards $1,724.

Spot gold may fall into $1,756-$1,763 range

A break below $1,744 may signal the continuation of the wave (3).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.