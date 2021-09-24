Brent oil may retreat to $76.50 before rising

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retreat moderately to a support at $76.50 per barrel, before breaking a resistance at $77.37 and rising into $77.84-$78.51 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $76.05. Chances are it may extend to $79.52.

Another projection analysis reveals a support at $76.50, a break below may cause a fall limited to $76.05.

