ANL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.49%)
GGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.52%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-4.95%)
PACE 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.73%)
UNITY 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
WTL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (0.14%)
BR30 22,745 Decreased By ▼ -57.02 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -43.78 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars dodge bears for now, bonds mauled

  • The kiwi dollar was also up 0.4% for the week at $0.7063
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were clinging to weekly gains on Friday after repeated speculative attacks failed to crack support, though a hawkish turn by some central banks offshore did slug local bonds.

The Aussie stood at $0.7293, having bounced from support at $0.7220 after surviving multiple downside tests. That left it up 0.4% for the week so far, following two weeks of losses, though a break above $0.7340/50 was needed to improve the technical background.

The kiwi dollar was also up 0.4% for the week at $0.7063, after rallying from a one-month low of $0.6982 overnight. Resistance lies around $0.7100 and $0.7143.

Risk sentiment had been helped by speculation Beijing would organise a restructuring for indebted China Evergrande Group that would avoid a wider spillover across the economy, even if it ended up costing foreign bond holders a lot of money.

Australia, NZ dollars under pressure, test depth of support

Analysts noted that speculators had built up substantial short positions against the Aussie and yet had repeatedly failed to break support.

"The Aussie has absorbed a lot of bad news this month," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

"Active accounts are already heavily short and this week's price action strongly suggests the August lows near $0.7100 will not be re-tested soon, perhaps not at all this year."

Longer term, the Aussie was still likely to lag the US dollar given the Federal Reserve had signalled it would start tapering before year end and perhaps hike rates late in 2022.

The Bank of England on Thursday also surprised with a hawkish outlook that led markets to bring forward expectations for a first hike to February, lifting the pound across the board.

It also sent bond yields higher globally, though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) still insists its rates are likely to stay at 0.1% into 2024.

Australian 10-year yields were pushed up 7 basis points for the week to the highest since mid-July at 1.38%. That was still 4 basis points under Treasuries, though the spread has been narrowing steadily in the last couple of weeks.

New Zealand 10-year yields were up 4 basis points for the week at 1.94%, and already far above Treasuries as the market prices in a series of local rate rises.

Swaps are almost fully priced for quarter-point hikes in October and November, and a further three next year.

New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars dodge bears for now, bonds mauled

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories