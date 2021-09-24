Electoral reforms panel: Fazl urges PML-N to avoid taking ‘solo flight’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while refusing to become part of the government-constituted committee over electoral reforms has urged Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to avoid solo flight and take all such decisions on the platform of the PDM.

In a telephonic call to the PML-N senior leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maulana, who is also chief of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI), has expressed serious reservations over the rumors that the main opposition party in the National Assembly is to join the committee.

The JUI chief has categorically refused to become a part of any such committee.

Maulana has made it clear to the PML-N leadership that his party is not going to sit with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at any forum.

Moreover, he also informed Abbasi that before taking any such decision the PML-N leadership should consult with the JUI, and all such decisions should be taken jointly on the PDM forum.

The government wanted to introduce Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections, which has been being rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in present shape, and the ECP has also raised 37 objections over the use of the EVM in elections.

The ECP’s stance is being hailed by the opposition parties inside the parliament and outside the parliament.

The opposition parties have totally rejected the introduction of the EVM, saying the PTI government is mulling to rig the next general elections through the EVM and they will not allow it at any cost.

Following severe protest by the opposition parties and serious objections by the ECP, the ruling party has decided to constitute a parliamentary panel consisting of members of the Senate and the National Assembly to resolve the outstanding matters in connection with the ECP’s and the opposition parties’ reservations.

