124 Sindh Education dept employees declared as ‘fugitive’

KARACHI: Sindh Education department has declared its 124 employees in District East as “fugitive” and terminated services of 31 staffers, it was learnt on Thursday.

“The fugitive employees were absent from their duties while regularly getting their salaries,” according to a report compiled by the Monitoring and Evaluation Department after a survey conducted in August.

Those declared fugitive or terminated from jobs included teachers and the administrative staff.

“These teachers and other employees were found absent during the survey,” according to the report.

“The report of the Monitoring and Evaluation department was forwarded to the secretary education. Those failed to submit their reply in three days were sent on forced retirement,” the District Education Officer (DEO) South has said.