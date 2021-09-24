Sindh Police launch vaccination certificate checking drive

KARACHI: Sindh Police department has launched corona vaccination certificate checking drive after the Home Department recently expressed its dissatisfaction over the law enforcement agencies’ alleged lack of interest.

The Police Department has directed all its field commanders to immediately launch vaccination certificate checking campaign on the instructions of the government.

AIG-Operations Sindh Police has dispatched a letter to all Additional IGs and DIGs. The range officers have been asked to monitor vaccination certificates related actions regularly. The Sindh police on Wednesday arrested 31 un-vaccinated people days after fresh directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting Covid vaccination.

The Sukkur police raided different hotels and restaurants and arrested 31 people after they failed to show their vaccination certificates.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC on September 19, travellers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.