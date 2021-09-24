CM vows full support to Chinese investors

LAHORE: The Punjab government is thankful to Chinese for extending cooperation on CPEC Projects in the province and it is sanguine that Pakistan-China relations are touching new heights in the tenure of PM Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while addressing the joint cooperation committee meeting through video link under CPEC Authority on Thursday.

The CM thanked the Chinese government for cooperation with the Punjab government and stated that completion of CPEC projects in Punjab will give further impetus to Pakistan-China relations. Punjab has highest share in national GDP; he pointed out and invited the Chinese investors as conducive environment is provided in the province. The Chinese investors will be provided every facility for setting up industry and special incentives will be provided to them, he added.

While giving updates about CPEC related projects in the province, the CM informed the participants that Special Economic Zone Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been operational in Faisalabad. About 1050 acres land is earmarked for China Zone in it while land lease policy is being given final shape for the benefit for Chinese investors, the CM disclosed.

He announced to welcome Chinese assistance for establishing Pak zones free from foot and mouth disease of animals in Punjab and pointed out that agriculture sector has a lot of growth potential in CPEC phase-II.

He thanked the experts assisting in social economic projects which were shared with Chinese experts’ team for their feedback. Though the last one and a half year’s period has proved very tough for Pakistan and global economies, the Punjab government has made significant progress in completing ongoing CPEC related projects, the CM added and divulged that new project proposals relating to agriculture, livestock, water reserves and infrastructure development have been devised and were same would be presented before next joint working group meeting for approval.

The CM observed that agriculture would be promoted in Punjab by constructing dams and canals at different areas. It is planned to construct dams in Vohwa, Sanghar and Chachar hill-torrents, he stated and added that a new canal is being planned in Rahim Yar Khan to irrigate Cholistan desert. Similarly, 135-megawatt Taunsa Hydropower Project is leading CPEC energy projects and this would be a best decision to put it in the priority list of CPEC energy project, concluded the CM.

