ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s gasoline crack lower; naphtha eases

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

NEW DELHI: Asia’s gasoline crack inched lower on Thursday as US stocks rose against market expectations, although losses were capped after inventories in Singapore registered a weekly decline.

The crack eased to $7.57 a barrel from $7.72 in the last session.

A series of deals at the trading window in the markets also supported demand sentiment. Vitol and Total made purchases for the benchmark and 95-octane grades of the fuel for a second straight day.

On supply side, Middle East gasoline exports dropped by 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) on week, due to a decrease in exports from the United Arab Emirates. But the drop in exports was capped by an increase in exports from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to Refinitiv Oil Research data.

Tight supply in Asia and easing mobility restrictions in the region continue to add optimism to gasoline fundamentals, Refinitiv said in a report. The naphtha crack in the region also eased after crude oil prices rose on growing fuel demand and a bigger-than-expected draw in US inventories. The refining margin slipped to $136.03 a tonne from $139.90 on the previous day.

Middle East weekly naphtha exports dropped marginally by 14,000 MT on week from the prior week’s total of 931,000 MT, according to Refinitiv. Exports from Qatar increased more than three times last week, which capped the drop in exports from UAE and Kuwait.

Asia’s gasoline Refinitiv Oil Research

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia’s gasoline crack lower; naphtha eases

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories