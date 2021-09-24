ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures hold near two-week low

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures held near a two-week low for a third day in a row on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show last week’s storage build was slightly bigger than usual.

Traders noted prices were down about 12% from a seven-year high last week as domestic demand for the fuel fell with the coming of milder weather and output slowly recovers from the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico.

Analysts forecast US utilities added 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 17. That compares with an increase of 74 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 70 bcf.

If correct, last week’s injection would boost stockpiles to 3.081 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 6.9% below the five-year average of 3.311 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures were up 1.6 cents, or 0.3%, to $4.821 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:54 a.m. EDT (1154 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract held at its lowest close since Sept. 7 for a second day in a row.

A growing number of analysts now expect the United States will have enough gas in storage for the upcoming winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks, but noted prices in New England and California will likely be much higher than the rest of the country.

That is due to gas pipeline constraints and a reliance on what is now very expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) in New England and a severe drought, wildfires and an over-reliance on intermittent renewables without enough battery backup in California, which has forced the state to burn more gas to generate power this year.

Analysts said the storage situation was much worse in Europe, where prices have soared to record highs primarily because stockpiles in some countries were 20% or more below normal for this time of year.

With gas prices near record highs of around $24 per mmBtu in Europe and $27 in Asia, versus just about $5 in the United States, traders noted that buyers around the world were purchasing all the super-chilled gas the United States can produce.

GAS natural gas fuel US natgas

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas futures hold near two-week low

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories