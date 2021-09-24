KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Husien Sugar Mills Ltd. 30-09-2021 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 Prem. 7.50/- Image Pakistan Limited 16-08-2021 07-09-2021 14-09-2021 Prem. 5.00/- Service Fabrics Limited 25-08-2021 16-09-2021 23-09-2021 /- ==================================================================================================

