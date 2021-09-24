ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Husien Sugar Mills Ltd.       30-09-2021         21-09-2021         28-09-2021        Prem. 7.50/-
Image Pakistan Limited        16-08-2021         07-09-2021         14-09-2021        Prem. 5.00/-
Service Fabrics Limited       25-08-2021         16-09-2021         23-09-2021                  /-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

Comments are closed.

Last date of renunciation/payment

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories