KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (September 23, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 168.49 168.36 168.16 167.87 167.56 166.68 166.26 EUR 197.33 197.23 197.13 196.89 196.72 195.81 195.43 GBP 229.86 229.68 229.43 229.02 228.68 227.47 226.88 ===========================================================================

