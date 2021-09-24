Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
24 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (September 23, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 168.49 168.36 168.16 167.87 167.56 166.68 166.26
EUR 197.33 197.23 197.13 196.89 196.72 195.81 195.43
GBP 229.86 229.68 229.43 229.02 228.68 227.47 226.88
===========================================================================
