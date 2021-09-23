Govt keen to make Pakistan self sufficient in food crops: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that this is the first time in Pakistan's history that the farmers were making money due to the government's policies, as the country has achieved record production in wheat, rice and maize.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kisan Cards in Dera Ismail Khan, the PM said that the government had pressurised the sugar mafia to release payments to farmers which they were previously withholding.

PM Imran said that inflation surged in Pakistan as prices of food crops, which the country imports, rose across the globe. He said in order to provide food to Pakistan's rapidly growing population his government is now planning to make Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops and ensure maximum storage in water.

The PM said that work has started on the construction of 10 dams that will enhance the water storage capacity.

He shared that barren areas will be brought under cultivation, adding that the government has done all the planning to locally produce all the essential items including pulses and palm oil. He further said that Pakistan has the most suitable land for olive cultivation, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness a revolution in olive production.

Kisan Card to end discrepancy, corruption: PM

"We have to think about the future, not the next election, but our next generation," he said.

They are also focusing on primary education and primary health care system to check the population growth, the premier said.

Earlier, the PM distributed Kisan Cards among the people, under which they are being provided subsidies on inputs such as agriculture machinery.

In the first phase, these cards will be distributed among 200,000 registered farmers of KPK.