ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.81%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.42%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.5%)
FFBL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
FFL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.84%)
FNEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.53%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-6.06%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.89%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.01%)
KAPCO 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.17%)
MDTL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.59%)
MLCF 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3%)
NETSOL 129.51 Decreased By ▼ -9.79 (-7.03%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.16%)
PAEL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.82%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.54%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.32%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
WTL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
BR100 4,719 Decreased By ▼ -102.17 (-2.12%)
BR30 22,701 Decreased By ▼ -775.89 (-3.3%)
KSE100 45,226 Decreased By ▼ -371.15 (-0.81%)
KSE30 17,798 Decreased By ▼ -230.86 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday on the back of tech stocks, and taking cues from Wall Street which ended sharply higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it would likely taper its stimulus soon.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher at 7,296.9, on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,215.8 in early trade.

Australian stocks

