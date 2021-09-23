ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.47%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
NETSOL 136.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.1%)
PAEL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PTC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
TELE 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-5.83%)
TRG 170.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
UNITY 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.04%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By ▲ 160.24 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,812 Increased By ▲ 214.84 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,049 Increased By ▲ 20.32 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Brent oil targets $76.65-$77.37 range

  • A break could open the way towards $77.37. A projection analysis on the shorter uptrend from $70.88 reveals a lower target of $76.65, the 176.4% level
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $76.17 per barrel, and rise towards $76.65-$77.37 range.

The surge on Wednesday confirmed a continuation of the uptrend from $70.43, which is riding on a wave C.

This wave failed in its first attempt to break its 61.8% projection level of $76.05, but may succeed in its current attempt.

A break could open the way towards $77.37. A projection analysis on the shorter uptrend from $70.88 reveals a lower target of $76.65, the 176.4% level.

Support is at $75.40, a break below could cause a fall into $74.15-$74.92 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil

