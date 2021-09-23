ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
Business & Finance

Thai domestic car sales slump 38.8% y/y in August

Reuters 23 Sep 2021

BANGKOK: Domestic car sales in Thailand fell 38.8% in August from a year earlier to 42,176 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

In July, sales dropped 11.62% year-on-year. Thailand imposed stricter measures to contain its most severe coronavirus outbreak in July and August, slowing domestic activity.

Thailand car sales

