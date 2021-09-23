ANL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

  Met Office states the current rain spell will last till September 25
BR Web Desk 23 Sep 2021

Karachi is likely to receive thundershower today (Thursday) as the third spell of monsoon system has entered Sindh, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted.

The Met Office stated that the city is expected to receive rain-wind/thundershower with lightning and strong winds from September 23 to 25.

Karachi to receive another spell of monsoon rain from September 9: Met office

The Met dept said that monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. It also predicted that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in different cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and eastern Balochistan.

Earlier, at least three people died in different rain-related incidents after a heavy downpour hit Karachi and its adjoining areas. The rain crippled routine life in the city while the power supply of approximately 190 feeders was interrupted.

Sindh may receive moderately above normal rainfall

The rain badly affected the city's ill-maintained civic infrastructure, transmission, and distribution system of K-Electric, as well as vehicular traffic on major thoroughfares. The PMD stated that a maximum rainfall of 66.7mm was recorded in Saadi Town while several other city areas had received over 20mm of rain, including old airport, Jinnah Terminal, PAF Base Masroor and PAF Base Faisal, Surjani and Kemari.

It added that North Karachi received around 30mm of rain while DHA also received over20mm of rain during the earlier monsoon spell.

