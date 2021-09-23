ANL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.61%)
Sep 23, 2021
Singapore August core inflation up 1.1%, highest in two years

Reuters 23 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's key price gauge rose by the fastest pace in more than two years in August, mainly driven by higher food inflation.

The core inflation rate - the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 1.1% in August on a year-on-year basis, compared with 1% in the prior month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 1%.

Singapore's headline inflation rose 2.4%, in line with economists' forecast.

