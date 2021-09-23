Ryder Cup factfile

KOHLER: Details about the 43rd Ryder Cup men's team golf matches between the United States and Europe that begin Friday at Whistling Straits:

Format: 28 matches include four morning foursomes and four afternoon four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday plus 12 concluding singles matches on Sunday.

Winning the Cup: Holders Europe need 14 points to retain the trophy while the US team must reach 14.5 points to win.

Last time: Europe defeated the United States 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National in Paris, France, in 2018.

Rivalry: United States leads the all-time rivalry 26-14 with 2 drawn. USA went 18-3-1 against British and Irish squads before the roster was expanded to include all of Europe after 1977. Since then, Europe has 11 wins to 8 for the USA with one drawn.

Trophy: English merchant Samuel Ryder presented the Cup crafted by Mappin & Webb in Sheffield, England, to the British PGA to serve as a prize for an international competition between US and British golfers.

Rankings: The US team has 8 of the top 10 in this week's world rankings, the most for either side since rankings began in 1986. Europe has only one top-12 player in world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain.

Ages: The average age for the US roster is 29 years, 159 days. It's the youngest US team since the inaugural 1927 Ryder Cup. At 37, world No. 2 Dustin Johnson is the oldest American. Europe has five players over 40, the oldest being 48-year-old Englishman Lee Westwood. Not since 1961 has Europe had so many 40-and-older players.

Road wins: Europe has won three of the past six Ryder Cups on US soil, including 1995 at Oak Hill, 2004 at Oakland Hills and 2012 at Medinah.

Slow starts: Europe hasn't won the opening session of a Ryder Cup since 2006.