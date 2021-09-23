SBP chief briefs PM on economic recovery, RDAs

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Raza Baqir, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, and briefed him on economic recovery, Roshan Digital Account, and current account deficit.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the SBP Governor informed the PM that overseas Pakistanis had so far opened 240,000 Roshan Digital Accounts.

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

The number of accounts is increasing by about 1,000 on a daily basis; he said, adding that in the Roshan Digital Account overseas Pakistanis had so far invested $2.3 billion.

The prime minister said that increase in the number of RDAs reflected the confidence of Pakistanis abroad in the government’s policies.

