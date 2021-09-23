ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
PM felicitates Trudeau on election victory

INP 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to felicitate his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his re-election to a third-term.

“Congratulations Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on election victory,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

“Looking forward to working together to further strengthen our bilateral relationship.” Justin Trudeau, in power since 2015 and governing with a minority of House of Commons seats since 2019, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalize on his government’s handling of the pandemic, which included massive spending to support individuals and businesses and a push for high vaccination rates. Instead, he ended up where he started after an unexpectedly tight election race characterized by a lacklustre campaign and voter anger at an election during a pandemic.

