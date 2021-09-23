ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ZTBL plants over 100 kiwi fruit plants in capital

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) has planted more than 100 Kiwi plants in the capital city aimed at encouraging farmers across the country to grow the high value fruit as a source of cash income.

ZTBL in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University inaugurated the project in farm of the ZTBL during a ceremony attended by ZTBL high ups and agriculture experts of the two institutions.

Kiwifruit consumption is increasing rapidly in Pakistan and it is being imported from China, New Zealand, and Iran.

Kiwifruit contains more vitamins C than an equivalent amount of orange besides, containing high level of potassium, carbohydrates, proteins, and antioxidants.

President ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel on the occasion said that lack of awareness, high input cost and unavailability of planting materials have kept our farmers at bay and this is the reason that Kiwifruit plants are not grown in Pakistan.

“We have launched Kiwifruit plantation project only to encourage our farmers that we can do it. ZTBL and experts of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Agriculture University are available to educate our farmers.” The president ZTBL said this was high time to educate our farmers on modern scientific agriculture lines and equip them financially and technically, so that we could reduce our dependency on other countries regarding imports of agriculture products. Jameel informed that farm house of the ZTBL will be converted into incubation (demonstration) centre for students and farmers for ideas sharing as it will boost agriculture and educate farmers about technical know-how of modern agriculture techniques.

Vice Chancellor Pir Mehr Ali Shah Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Qamar Zaman said that the high nutritional and medicinal value of Kiwifruits have invited attention of consumers across the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Agriculture ZTBL Kiwi plants Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel

Comments

Comments are closed.

ZTBL plants over 100 kiwi fruit plants in capital

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories