Thailand resumes visas for Pakistanis in all categories

BANKOK: Thailand on Wednesday resumed visa services in all categories for Pakistanis but placed few corona-related restrictions for passengers.

The visa services for all categories have been in effect since September 20th.

Passengers travelling from Pakistan to Thailand will have to spend mandatory 14-day quarantine in Thailand.

All tourists have to follow the guidelines of the Tourism Authority of Thailand to visit Bangkok and other tourist spots in the country.

Thai authorities took the decision after a decline in the coronavirus cases ratio in their country.