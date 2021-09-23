ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Tugs built for Pak Navy: handing-over ceremony held

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Handing over ceremony of 2 x Tugs built for Pakistan Navy was held at PN Dockyard. Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf Commander Pakistan Fleet, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Pakistan Navy and engineers/ workers of KS&EW.

The Tugs has a length of 25 m with a displacement of 250 tons. It has maximum speed of 12 knots and is propelled by two diesel engines having azimuth drive propulsion system with automated integrated machinery and tug handling system. These tugs are equipped with two diesel generators, a diesel driven fire pump, navigational radar, fire fighting system, deck crane, sewerage treatment plant and towing arrangements.

The Chief Guest in his address said that construction of these tugs at Karachi Shipyard is yet another example of sheer hard work and dedication by the engineers and workers of KS&EW

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

