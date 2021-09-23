Afghanistan: expert spells out anti-Pakistan designs of US, India

KARACHI: The US and India, the worst losers against the Taliban, are likely to take aim at Pakistan to implicate it in Afghanistan problems to settle their score for their defeat, experts said on Wednesday.

“India and the US are the wounded lions,” in Afghanistan war, Dr Moonis Ahmar, former Dean of Social Sciences Faculty, the University of Karachi told a seminar on “Afghanistan - Effects on South Asia and Pakistan”.

The seminar was organized jointly by Karachi Union of Journalists and Society for Social Sciences and Research Association at Karachi Press Club, which also senior journalist, Wusatullah Khan and Faizullah Khan addressed.

Dr Moonis Ahmar feared the ‘wounded” US and India will be intriguing to drag Pakistan into Afghanistan crisis to satisfy their revenge for losing political, diplomatic and economic interests in the Taliban ruled Afghanistan. Kashmir issue, according to him, may also see another turn of uprising, which the Indian government foresees with the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, as extremist religious organizations also in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are likely to get inspired from the change in the war-torn state. Indian government, he said, is also under severe criticism for failing to forecast the Taliban takeover of Kabul as it is blamed for lending all its support to former President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani government.

Dr Moonis pointed out that India stands completely isolated in Afghanistan with the ouster of the US and subsequent runaway of Afghan government with even no diplomatic presence in Kabul to get engaged with the Emarat-e-Islami rule. “Some $3 billion investment of India has sunk in Afghanistan,” Dr Moonis Ahmar told the participants, saying that India had several projects completed including a dam, highway on Iran border and the parliament building.

Dr Moonis also forecast a “romantic” relation between the Taliban and China in coming days, saying that it cannot be yet determined that how long it will continue. He also showed some doubts the Taliban may not change their mindset to rule the nation and the recalled the past bitterness with the opposition, women and other religious sects. “The Taliban can never change (their policies) and if do their will be infighting,” Dr Moonis Ahmar said.

He also saw instability in Afghanistan under the Taliban with a firm resistance from the new generation that grew up over the past 20 years. He warned that some forces still want to create chaos in Afghanistan. He said that if peace and stability did not prevail in Afghanistan then problems will also affect the rest of South Asia.

