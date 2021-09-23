ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghanistan: expert spells out anti-Pakistan designs of US, India

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The US and India, the worst losers against the Taliban, are likely to take aim at Pakistan to implicate it in Afghanistan problems to settle their score for their defeat, experts said on Wednesday.

“India and the US are the wounded lions,” in Afghanistan war, Dr Moonis Ahmar, former Dean of Social Sciences Faculty, the University of Karachi told a seminar on “Afghanistan - Effects on South Asia and Pakistan”.

The seminar was organized jointly by Karachi Union of Journalists and Society for Social Sciences and Research Association at Karachi Press Club, which also senior journalist, Wusatullah Khan and Faizullah Khan addressed.

Dr Moonis Ahmar feared the ‘wounded” US and India will be intriguing to drag Pakistan into Afghanistan crisis to satisfy their revenge for losing political, diplomatic and economic interests in the Taliban ruled Afghanistan. Kashmir issue, according to him, may also see another turn of uprising, which the Indian government foresees with the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, as extremist religious organizations also in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are likely to get inspired from the change in the war-torn state. Indian government, he said, is also under severe criticism for failing to forecast the Taliban takeover of Kabul as it is blamed for lending all its support to former President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani government.

Dr Moonis pointed out that India stands completely isolated in Afghanistan with the ouster of the US and subsequent runaway of Afghan government with even no diplomatic presence in Kabul to get engaged with the Emarat-e-Islami rule. “Some $3 billion investment of India has sunk in Afghanistan,” Dr Moonis Ahmar told the participants, saying that India had several projects completed including a dam, highway on Iran border and the parliament building.

Dr Moonis also forecast a “romantic” relation between the Taliban and China in coming days, saying that it cannot be yet determined that how long it will continue. He also showed some doubts the Taliban may not change their mindset to rule the nation and the recalled the past bitterness with the opposition, women and other religious sects. “The Taliban can never change (their policies) and if do their will be infighting,” Dr Moonis Ahmar said.

He also saw instability in Afghanistan under the Taliban with a firm resistance from the new generation that grew up over the past 20 years. He warned that some forces still want to create chaos in Afghanistan. He said that if peace and stability did not prevail in Afghanistan then problems will also affect the rest of South Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taliban Afghan situation Dr Moonis Ahmar Karachi Union

Comments

Comments are closed.

Afghanistan: expert spells out anti-Pakistan designs of US, India

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories