PCB inks MoU with CFoU to promote cricket

LAHORE: As a step towards improving relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan through cricket diplomacy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFoU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of the game by developing a working relationship to enhance the capacity, professionalism and performance of the game in Uzbekistan.

As per the MoU, the PCB will plan, organise and implement player development programmes including two high performance camps for emerging players at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore. These programmes will aim to improve the technical, tactical, mental and game abilities of the players in Uzbekistan.

The PCB will also send its staff to deliver game development programmes in Uzbekistan which will include preliminary curator and grounds staff courses, PCB Level 1 Umpiring Course, Advanced Level 2 Coaching Course, training and analysts courses for various levels will also be conducted. The PCB will also help prepare Uzbekistan players on life skills and provide guidance on anti-doping, anti-corruption and code of conduct obligations. Additionally, the PCB will also explore the opportunity of inviting a team from Uzbekistan for participation in domestic tournaments in Pakistan.

On the other hand, TransGroup International has secured the rights for the domestic cricket season 2021-22 after signing-up with the PCB.

TransGroup International has been working with the PCB for more than two decades in domestic, international and HBL Pakistan Super League events and has now secured rights for the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup (First XIs) tournaments that will be held in the 2021-22 season.

As part of the new agreement, TransGroup International will have ground and sponsorship rights for the entire domestic cricket season. The First XI tournament of the season is the National T20 which begins at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said, “As domestic cricket season partners, TransGroup International has the experience and expertise to add more colour and excitement both for the participants and the fans. We at PCB look forward to delivering the domestic cricket season with the same level of commitment and professionalism that was witnessed in the previous season which gathered record eye balls with the extended TV and digital media coverage of all three premier domestic men’s tournaments.”

