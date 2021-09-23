ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Pakistan

Experts urge farmers to adopt modern farming methods

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over climate change in the country, Agriculture Experts and Agro-Industrialists have termed climate change, unseasonal rains and global warming as more dangerous for agriculture, urges that farmers adopt modern farming methods and use of modern agricultural technology from sowing to harvesting.

A seminar on “Use of Technology for food security “ was held at the Sindh Agriculture University, in the collaboration with Agriculture Department Government of Sindh, USAID Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity and Center for Agricultural Biosciences International on Wednesday.

Addressing the Seminar, Agriculture Scientist and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, said that the use of modern technology in the agricultural economy could alleviate food shortage, in the current situation, climate change is severely affecting agriculture, which has not only adversely affected production, but also quality, causing severe hardship to the farmer.

He further said that Sindh is contributing its best share to the country’s GDP through agricultural production; he said that Sindh government has formulated an agricultural policy in which a strategy has been formulated to address water scarcity. However, a modern institution is needed to tackle climate change challenge. He said that the problem of shortage of agricultural water, marketing and better transportation for access of agricultural produce to the market should also be solved.

Waqar Ahmed, Director for USAID-Pakistan Agriculture Technology Transfer Activity has said that “We are introducing modern technology programs in agriculture. Last year, 11 mango processing plants were set up in Punjab and six in Sindh,” he said. Due to which the production and export of mango increased. He further said that Wheat is produced in large quantities every year; the government should build warehouses equipped with modern technology to keep the wheat safe.

climate change USAID Pakistan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar Waqar Ahmed

