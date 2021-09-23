Sanaullah steps up criticism of PTI govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Wednesday that the current regime has been fully exposed due to its fascist acts, corruption and inaptness.

Talking to media here at the party Secretariat ahead of PML-N Sargodha division meeting, Rana said the people of different walks of life including media are victims of fascism of current regime. “The PML-N stands with the people over soaring inflation, high electricity tariff, increasing medicines and petroleum products prices, “he said.

The PML-N is waging a just struggle for supremacy of Constitution, rule of law and giving respect to vote,” he said, adding: “Our struggle is for the people and country.”

Emphasising the need for strengthening political parties in the country, Rana said they are focussing on re-organisation of the PML-N and after divisional conventions, district conventions will be held. “Strong political parties are necessary for democracy and country,” he said.

Answering a question about freezing of assets of Nawaz Sharif, he said, “Everyone knows the acts of present regime, do whatever they can, we faced every cruelty and would continue just struggle. “Moreover, the PML-N Sargodha division in its convention discussed various proposals to strengthen the party and convey the PML-N at grass root level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021