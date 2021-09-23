HSHM welcomes first batch of students

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, UK and in partnership with CTTI announced the beginning of their first academic year.

The student orientation ceremony was hosted on 20th September 2021 at the auditorium of CTTI campus, Islamabad. During the ceremony, the students were shown the ropes of how their academic journey will flow at HSHM.

The students will be studying at HSHM CTTI campus Islamabad for the first two years, followed by the third year at Sheffield Hallam University, UK from where they will graduate with a BSc. (Hons) degree.—PR

