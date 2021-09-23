KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,818.54 High: 4,884.50 Low: 4,700.97 Net Change: (-) 64.49 Volume ('000): 508,666 Value ('000): 13,440,905 Makt Cap 1,104,294,683,024 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,043.51 NET CH. (-) 42.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,529.23 NET CH. (-) 31.10 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,483.39 NET CH. (-) 54.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,735.20 NET CH. (-) 28.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,907.97 NET CH. (-) 138.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-September-2021 ====================================

