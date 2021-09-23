ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 22, 2021). ====================================...
Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,818.54
High:                       4,884.50
Low:                        4,700.97
Net Change:                (-) 64.49
Volume ('000):               508,666
Value ('000):             13,440,905
Makt Cap           1,104,294,683,024
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,043.51
NET CH.                    (-) 42.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,529.23
NET CH.                    (-) 31.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,483.39
NET CH.                    (-) 54.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,735.20
NET CH.                    (-) 28.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,907.97
NET CH.                   (-) 138.65
------------------------------------
As on:             22-September-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

