BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
23 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,818.54
High: 4,884.50
Low: 4,700.97
Net Change: (-) 64.49
Volume ('000): 508,666
Value ('000): 13,440,905
Makt Cap 1,104,294,683,024
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,043.51
NET CH. (-) 42.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,529.23
NET CH. (-) 31.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,483.39
NET CH. (-) 54.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,735.20
NET CH. (-) 28.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,907.97
NET CH. (-) 138.65
------------------------------------
As on: 22-September-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
