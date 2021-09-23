Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
23 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Abbott Lab (Pakistan) Ltd 31.12.2021 200% Interim Dividend 22.09.2021
==============================================================================================
