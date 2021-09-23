KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Orix Modaraba 30.06.2021 26.10.2021 19.10.2021 Year End 29% 152.518 3.36 12.00.P.M. To AGM 26.10.2021 Kohinoor Mills 30.06.2021 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 Limited Year End Nil 267.783 5.26 02.00.P.M. To AGM 27.10.2021 (KFTFC1) Kashf 24.09.2021 Foundation To 30.09.2021 Shabbir Tiles & 15.10.2021 (*) Ceramics Limited To 21.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

