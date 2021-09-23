Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
23 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Orix Modaraba 30.06.2021 26.10.2021 19.10.2021
Year End 29% 152.518 3.36 12.00.P.M. To
AGM 26.10.2021
Kohinoor Mills 30.06.2021 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
Limited Year End Nil 267.783 5.26 02.00.P.M. To
AGM 27.10.2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf 24.09.2021
Foundation To
30.09.2021
Shabbir Tiles & 15.10.2021 (*)
Ceramics Limited To
21.10.2021
===============================================================================================================
